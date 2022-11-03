Thursday forecast (November 3, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 819.2, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 862 – 872.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 819.2, which will be followed by moving down to support level 791.2.

Weekly forecast (October 31 – November 4, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 872.4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 906.2 and 947.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 819.2, which will be followed by moving down to support level 791.2 and 743.6.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 872.4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 947 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1037.6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 872.4, which will be followed by reaching support level 743.6.

