Thursday forecast

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 872.4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 906.2.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 872.4, which will be followed by reaching support level 819.2.

Weekly forecast (October 17 – 21, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 872.4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 947.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 854, which will be followed by moving down to support level 819.2 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 743.6.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 972, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1096.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 972, which will be followed by reaching support level 744.

