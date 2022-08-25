Thursday forecast (August 25, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 820.75, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 845.75.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 820.75, which will be followed by reaching support level 792.25 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 752.

This/next week forecast (August 22 – 26, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 752, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 778 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 820.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 735.50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 688.50.

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 735, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 972.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 735, which will be followed by moving down to support level 615.