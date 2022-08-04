Thursday forecast (August 4, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 735, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 843.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 735, which will be followed by moving down to support level 688.

This/next week forecast (August 1 – 5, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 735, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 846.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 735, which will be followed by moving down to support level 688 and 615.

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 735, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 972.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 735, which will be followed by moving down to support level 615.