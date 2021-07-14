Major US indices came off their all-time highs after the US inflation data showed further acceleration in consumer prices in June.
Chinese tech giants rallied, however, as investors returned to cheapened ADRs amid government crackdown.
Jay Powell begins his two-day testimony before US policymakers, so inflation and what to do against it will be the major discussion topic for the day.
Everybody has a favorite inflation play. What’s yours?
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
