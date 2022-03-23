Equities rallied and treasuries dived yesterday, as a sign that investors are cheering the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) plan to deal more aggressively with the skyrocketing inflation – which is certainly more toxic in the longer run than higher rates for the economic tissue.
But in reality, the Fed is just figuring out the least bad policy to rectify the terrible mistake it made by letting inflation run this hot. And scaling back too rapidly to return to the far-missed inflation target could cause a recession. This is what the flattening, and inversion of the US yield curve warns.
The good news is that Powell’s got the market wind behind his back – for now. However, the market support could rapidly wane if the economic data begins softening and corporate earnings start slowing.
Anyway, the S&P500 had another strong session yesterday gaining more than 1%, and Nasdaq rallied close to 2% as technology stocks led the rally. The index crossed above its 50-DMA for the first time since the beginning of the year, and stepped into the medium term bullish consolidation zone after clearing the major Fibonacci 38.2% level on November - March selloff. Will it last? Hard to tell. The volatility is coming down, as investors welcome the Fed’s decision to step on the gas for tightening the policy, yet the hangover could soon kick in, as the news doesn’t match the market optimism.
Speaking of optimism, GameStop soared more than 30% as AMC gained 15%. Chinese stocks had another great day yesterday, as the share price rallied 11%, and more than 55% since last week.
Heavy battle near $110 per barrel
Oil trading is hectic these days, as prices swing between those who rush to sell the top near the $115pb level, and those who rush to buy below $110pb.
The price of a barrel of US crude stabilized near $110 this morning, but the news that Germany and Hungary are willing to put the brakes on a potential Russian oil embargo softens the bulls’ hands in the short run. The long term outlook remains positive.
More sanctions
EU countries will discuss with Biden on Thursday about new sanctions on Russia, and what to do if China continues supporting a nation that the West wants to isolate, hoping to stop the war in Ukraine.
So far, the sanctions didn’t stop Putin from increasing the intensity of the war in Ukraine, and the ruble which initially lost up to 40% of its value against the US dollar recovered a good part of losses. And the country didn’t even default on its interest payments despite big challenges.
Even if the West increases the intensity of their economic attack on Russia, as long as oil and other commodities come from Russia, the moves will weaken but not kill the beast.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD edges lower after UK inflation data, holds above 1.3250
GBP/USD retreats slightly after rising toward 1.3300 earlier in the day but manages to hold above 1.3250 in the early European session. The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), jumped to 6.2% on a yearly basis in February from 5.5% in January.
EUR/USD: Better bid above 1.1000 as USD eases amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is looking to recapture 1.1050, as the US dollar meets fresh supply on the market's optimism, ignoring the firmer Treasury yields. The Ukraine conflict rages on, as the focus shifts towards Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold steadies on the way to $1,900, Fed’s Powell in focus
Gold prices remain pressured despite recent inaction as Treasury yields renew multi-month top. Stock futures print mild gains but USD bulls stay cautious ahead of Powell’s speech. Ukraine-Russia crisis continues to take a toll on sentiment, Western sanctions eyed.
Algorand price likely to explode as on-chain metrics reveal clear skies
Algorand price shows resilience after witnessing a massive rally over the past week. This move could be key in triggering another run-up that can help ALGO recover its losses.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.