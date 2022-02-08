Question of the day: Does a surge in bank lending lead to a surge in inflation?
Year-over-year changes in the CPI vs bank lending via St. Louis Fed (FRED)
I came up with the lead chart after reading this Tweet.
The lead chart shows no relationship between bank lending and the CPI.
Loans and Leases vs CPI Index
CPI index (right) vs bank lending (left) via St. Louis Fed (FRED)
Alf is correct about central bank reserves. But after having played around with various ways to look at bank lending vs the CPI, I draw a blank, as I expected.
However, I did find another example of how things went haywire after president Nixon ended convertibility of gold.
People are looking for the source of recent inflation but it isn't bank lending or velocity.
CPI Fatally Flawed
One key problem is the CPI is a fatally flawed measure of inflation. It does not track housing or financial bubbles.
Those looking for inflation and not looking at asset bubbles are missing nearly the entirety of inflation.
Yet, consumer inflation did pick up. Why?
Source of Recent Inflation
- Three rounds of fiscal stimulus (true helicopter drop money)
- Supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19
- Change in consumer spending preferences for goods over services.
Points one and two should be self-explanatory. Point three is also related to Covid-19.
People reduced eating out, going to the gym, and going to movies, etc. Those working from home wanted new home office equipment. A stock market boom fueled demand for cars and other goods. Working from home increased demands for suburban homes.
Consumers were full of cash they wanted to spend from three rounds of free money. Then the preference for goods jumped although the number of available workers contracted.
Add that up and you get a huge jump in inflation.
Missing Inflation
Looking for more inflation the BLS didn't find? Please consider The National Rent Index Is Up 17.8% Year-Over-Year, the BLS Says 3.3%
Also recall that home prices are not in the CPI but prices are up 18%.
For discussion, please see Home Prices Jump Another Percent, Fed Extremely Behind the Inflation Curve
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1420 as investors await US inflation
The EUR/USD pair spent Wednesday pivoting around the current price zone, lacking directional strength as market players get ready for another record in US CPI.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3550 following BOE's Pill's comments
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3600 earlier in the day as investors assess the latest comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who said that the outlook for the bank rate was uncertain beyond the coming months.
Gold Price Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness makes gold shine Premium
Gold is up for a fourth consecutive trading day, changing hands at fresh weekly highs above $1,834.00 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from the greenback softer tone, the latter triggered by retreating US government bond yields alongside persistent strength in equities markets.
Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
GBP/NZD on the edge of the cliff, levels to watch and the next trigger to move it Premium
Where is GBP/NZD heading? We have received a question about this cross, which had a significant rally through early February. At that point, it began trading in a limited range, and may now find its way down.