The Bank of Japan has a problem. That problem is the weakness in the JPY. You can see from the index chart below that JPY weakness has been pronounced this year.
The JPY being weak is great for Japan’s export economy. A weak domestic currency means that the country’s exports are of better value abroad. However, for the domestic economy, it means imports are more expensive. So, Japan’s domestic import market is pressured by the weak JPY and that creates political pressure to address it. Soaring US10-year yields, JGBs being capped, higher oil prices (Japan is a net importer of energy), and leveraged FX moves on a weak JPY have all contributed to the situation.
What can the BoJ do?
They have three key options.
-
Firstly, it could hike rates. If it did this it would be a huge surprise and immediately send the JPY higher. STIR markets only see a 0.9% chance of a hike.
-
Secondly, it could stop capping JGBs. This is the Japanese 10-year bond which is artificially kept at a band between 0.25% and -0.25% by buying bonds. If this cap is removed the JPY can strengthen.
-
Thirdly, we get some kind of ‘official’ response on how JPY strength will be managed going forward including if/how/when JPY intervention might occur.
The trade
The obvious trade on any hawkish BoJ development would be EURJPY shorts as the eurozone continues to head towards a recessionary environment.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).