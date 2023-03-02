The USD/JPY and other yen crosses remain supported thanks to a hawkish Fed, mostly stronger than expected US macro data, and recent dovish comments from the new BOJ Governor.
In this short video, I discuss where the USD/JPY is mostly likely headed and levels I will use as my invalidation point in the event of a bearish reversal.
Trading leveraged products such as FX, CFDs and Spread Bets carry a high level of risk which means you could lose your capital and is therefore not suitable for all investors. All of this website’s contents and information provided by Fawad Razaqzada elsewhere, such as on telegram and other social channels, including news, opinions, market analyses, trade ideas, trade signals or other information are solely provided as general market commentary and do not constitute a recommendation or investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved by reading our disclaimer, terms and policies.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0600 after US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0600 in the early American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs increased at a stronger pace than expected in Q4, the US Dollar gathered strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1950 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD continued to stretch lower and declined below 1.1950 on Thursday. Upbeat employment-related data releases from the US seem to be providing a boost to the US Dollar in the second half of the day and weighing on the pair.
Gold retreats to $1,830 as US yields push higher
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,830 in the early American session on Thursday after having recovered to $1,840 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Will Elon Musk’s master plan for sustainable energy kick off a rally in green cryptocurrencies?
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter recently announced a plan for sustainable energy for everyone on the planet. This could fuel a narrative of sustainability among crypto market participants and fuel a rally.
Up go the yields, down go equities
Hotter-than-expected inflation data pushes the European yields higher. The higher yields support recovery in the euro, but not the European stock valuations.