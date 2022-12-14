Metal prices across the board skyrocketed to multi-month highs on Tuesday after U.S Consumer Price Inflation eased more than expected in November, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve could “Pivot” away from aggressive interest rate hikes this week.

The hotly awaited U.S Consumer Price Inflation reading fell to 7.1% in November, down from 7.7% in October – marking its lowest level since December 2021 and a significant improvement on this year’s peak rate of 9.1% in June.

The data gifted Commodity traders with an early Christmas bonus as a long-list of metals from Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum, Aluminium to Zinc surged to multi-month highs – with many racking up spectacular double-digit weekly gains.

But the real star performer was Copper.

The benchmark Copper contract on the London Metal Exchange snatched the headlines this week – soared to 6-month highs of $8,600 per tonne – notching up a blistering gain of over 82% from the lows seen earlier this year. Many of the world’s leading investment banks including Goldman Sachs now predict prices will reach a record high of $12,000 by next year.

The Inflation report comes as Federal Reserve officials commence on their last Monetary Policy meeting of the year, where officials will pore over key economic data to determine whether their aggressive rate hikes have begun to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation.

At its final gathering, the Federal Open Market Committee is poised to lift the federal funds rate to a new target range of 4.25% to 4.5% – as its fight against persistent inflation reaches a new juncture and it ends its months-long string of super-sized 75 basis point rate hikes.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has previously said it will take “substantially more evidence” than a single month’s data for the central bank to be confident inflation is actually declining, noting past periods when better than expected data were followed by fresh increases.

The big question now is will the Fed stick with its current plan of super-sized rate hikes or “Pivot” to smaller interest rate hikes?

