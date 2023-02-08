Share:

Recent moves by the Federal Reserve have stoked fears of a major policy mistake as Fed Chair Jerome Powell continues to cite that inflation is slowing and ‘the disinflationary process has begun’.

Last week, the Federal Reserve wrapped up its highly anticipated two-day policy meeting, by raising interest rates by 25 basis points, the smallest increase since March 2022.

At the press conference that followed the rate decision, Powell stated that inflation has peaked and that the "disinflationary" process was underway – validating a reason why the central bank is now easing its foot off the accelerator.

And we all know what happened next.

An astonishingly strong January jobs report published only two days later, didn't quite match the Federal Reserve’s economic forecast – calling the bank's credibility into question again!

Recent Non-Farm Payrolls data showed, the U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January – more than twice the expectations and well above December’s gain of 260,000. While, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest since May 1969 and average hourly earnings grew at a steady clip.

All of this is great news for workers, however its bad news for the Fed, as a red-hot job market with accelerating wage growth – inevitably boosts inflationary pressures in the economy.

Combine that with other factors outside of Fed’s control, such as China's reopening, geopolitical conflicts and continued price increases for goods and services – and it’s not impossible to see why the world could be faced with a “second wave” of inflation this year.

Now that traders have digested the Fed's new messaging around interest rate guidance and economic projections – it appears that the U.S central banks plan to fight inflation may not be as well thought out as it first seemed.

This is starting to increases the odds of “Stagflation” – which in the words of Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan – ultimately points to a “Goldilocks” moment that will spur huge upside for precious metal and commodity prices in 2023.

