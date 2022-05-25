After an explosive start to the week, Gold prices have pulled on routine profit-taking as trader’s attention now shifts to the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting.
Earlier this month, the U.S Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50-basis points – the biggest and most aggressive rate hike in 22 years against a backdrop of the largest war on European soil in almost 80-years and the fastest rise in inflation seen in over 41-years.
Since that pivotal policy meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has signalled increases of a similar magnitude – half a percentage point in June, July and possibly September – sending shockwaves through shockwaves through the global equity markets and heightening expectations of an economic slowdown.
Following this month's rate hike, global equity markets slid into bear-market territory, with the S&P 500 plummeting 22%, whilst the Nasdaq fared even worse, tanking over 30% from recent highs.
Meanwhile, the most prominent sector benefitting from the current environment is Commodities.
As global equity markets fall deeper in bear-market territory, bullish sentiment across the commodities markets has continued to go from strength to strength – as they are typically viewed as one of the most safest and reliable hedges against economic risk, inflation and recession.
On that point, it comes as no surprise that a total of 27 Commodities ranging from the metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up astronomical double to triple digit gains, already within the first 5 month of 2022.
And this is just the beginning!
Looking ahead, while Gold prices remains vulnerable to routine profit-taking in the near-term – it goes without saying – the fundamental backdrop for precious metal remains extremely bullish in the long-term.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 ahead of key US events
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.0700 in the European session. In its Financial Stability Review, the ECB warned abrupt rate increases could trigger corrections in financial markets. The FOMC's May meeting minutes could potentially be the next significant catalyst.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated to the 1.2500 area in the European session on Wednesday. The renewed dollar strength ahead of the US Durable Goods Orders data and the FOMC Minutes weigh on the pair.
Gold: $1,850 could be a tough nut to crack for XAUUSD bears
Gold Price is retreating from two-week highs of $1,870, as tensions mount in the lead-up to the minutes of the Fed May policy meeting, which is likely to provide fresh hints on the central bank’s tightening path.
The last time this happened Shiba Inu price exploded
Shiba Inu price is stuck trading inside a range for nearly two weeks and shows signs of exploding soon. Interested investors can ride this wave, which is likely going to be volatile.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!