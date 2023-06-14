Share:

The most highly antipated FOMC Meeting of 2023 and quite possibly the most pivotal monetary policy decision in Jerome Powell’s career is finally here – as the U.S central bank faces its biggest dilemma ever on whether to skip, pause or hike interest rates.

This first week is all the Federal Reserve’s next big move with trader’s attention firmly focused on the outcome of the FOMC’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

As one of the “Big 4 Central Banks”, this event is guaranteed to be a major market mover – especially as Minutes from the May Meeting revealed there are divisions at the Fed about the best course of action, leaving the outlook for the Fed’s policies cloudier than at any time since it began raising rates back in March 2022.

Given the recent economic data, it would not be difficult for the Fed to justify a rate hike. Inflation continues to run well above its 2% target. Consumer Price Inflation data for May showed headline inflation slowing to 4% year-over-year, down from a peak of 9.1% last June. However, core CPI has risen by 0.4% month-over-month for the last six months – a reminder that the underlying inflation trend is still too strong.

Demand for goods, especially autos, has been rising this year, keeping prices higher than many Fed policymakers expected. Meanwhile, service prices continue to surge higher, as strong demand meets tight capacity on the supply side.

Another problem for the Fed is that the labor market still looks very tight. Recent Non-Farm Payrolls data shows, the U.S. economy continued to defy expectations by adding 339,000 new jobs in May – more than twice the expectations. The latest reading on job openings also showed a surprise increase back above 10 million, while the Atlanta Fed’s wage tracker showed an increase of 6% year-over-year in May, far too strong to be compatible with a sustained 2% inflation target.

Outside of the U.S economy, OPEC’s recent decision to cut global supply in an effort to increase Oil prices – has only added to concerns and made the Fed’s job of lowering inflation a lot more challenging.

Meanwhile, China’s newly announced plans to unleash multi-billions of dollars in stimulus spending over the next few months to reinvigorate the world’s second-biggest economy, does not help make the Fed's job any easier. In fact, it just adds to the complexity – stoking fears that an era of stagflation could be on the horizon.

The big question now is will the Fed skip, pause or hike interest rates again on Wednesday?

According to economist, the Fed will be making a big mistake if it skips a rate hike this month. “A premature retreat could cause the Fed to lose its handle on the situation. If they don’t stop inflation now, then it’s not going to stop and it’s going to get worse”.

As traders very well know – regardless of the outcome, every Fed rate decision has enormous potential to move the markets significantly, bringing with it massive opportunities to generate huge profits fast!

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: