Gold prices are currently moving in a tight range as traders await a fresh fundamental spark to ignite the precious metals next big move.
Looking ahead to this week, traders’ attention has now shifted to the European Central Banks monetary policy meeting, scheduled for Thursday.
As one of the “Big 4 Central Banks”, this event is anticipated to be a major market mover – especially as the ECB is expected to implement significant changes to its monetary policy strategy and forward guidance.
With Eurozone Inflation accelerating to an all-time record high – expectations are that the ECB will announce an end to its Quantitative Easing Program and lay the ground for an interest rate lift-off next month.
The meeting will enviably shed more light on whether ECB President Christine Lagarde’s pledge to curb surging costs is just window-dressing or an actual shift towards a more hawkish monetary policy stance to achieve what the European Central Bank hasn't achieved for a decade – which is getting inflation back under control.
The EBC meeting takes place one week ahead of the Federal Reserve's June monetary policy meeting, which is also likely to be dominated by the global phenomenon of seemingly unstoppable Inflation.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
