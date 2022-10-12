Gold prices are currently moving in a tight range as traders await a fresh fundamental spark to ignite the precious metals next big move.

After only two weeks of announcing a major monetary policy U-turn – The Bank of England could once again be forced to step in with yet another round of quantitative easing measures, if economic conditions demanded it.

In one of the most significant shifts in monetary policy, ever seen – The Bank of England went into full financial crisis mode two weeks ago, rushing out an announcement that the central bank was restarting its money-printing presses at "whatever scale is necessary" – officially confirming that "QE To Infinity" was back!

The UK bank's extraordinary new round of quantitative easing measures involved suspending a program to sell gilts – part of an effort to get sky-high inflation under control – and instead revert to buying long-dated bonds at a whopping rate equivalent to over $5.3 billion dollars a day.

The Bank of England's announcement sent over 27 Commodities including Aluminium, Copper, Palladium, Platinum, Gold, Silver, Lumber, Crude Oil and Natural Gas prices surging to multi-month highs – with many notching up impressive double-digit gains in a matter of days.

The bullish momentum also split over into Gold, Silver and other Commodities priced In British Pounds – sending them skyrocketing to all-time record highs.

And, just when I thought things couldn't get any more exciting – The Bank of England dropped a massive hint earlier this week, signalling that more quantitative easing could be on the way.

The report comes after the UK central bank held a private, closed-door meeting on Tuesday – laying out fresh plans to purchase over £10 billion pounds of gilts each day, of which up to £5 billion pounds a day will be allocated to long-dated conventional gilts and up to £5 billion pounds a day to index-linked gilts.

The Bank of England's actions represent the first big emergency intervention from a G7 central bank in this monetary cycle to avert a full-blown global financial crisis – And it may not be the last!

After being criticized for being slow to recognize inflation, the Federal Reserve has embarked on its most aggressive series of rate hikes since the 1980s. But in doing so, its actions have dramatically strengthened the dollar – raising concerns among leading economists that the U.S currency will be the next asset bubble to burst.

The toxic combination of excessive fiscal debt, speculative asset bubbles and persistent inflation makes the current economic environment truly precarious.

Sooner or later the Fed will have no other option, but to follow in the Bank of England's footsteps – by turning back on its money-printing machines and inject massive liquidity into an already inflationary environment.

Extraordinary times create extraordinary opportunities and right now, as traders we are amidst "one of the greatest wealth transfers ever in history". If you truly want to build life-changing wealth, then there is no better time than now!

