Following an incredibly stellar performance in August, Commodity prices across the board pulled back earlier this week as trader’s book profits ahead of Friday’s key U.S jobs data.

Once again, these big market moves have presented savvy traders with a series of highly lucrative opportunities to profit from the recent macro-driven rally as well as the huge price reversal that has subsequently followed.

Looking ahead, the major event that traders will be closely monitoring this week for clues on the markets next big move is Friday’s U.S Employment Report. There will be a huge focus on Friday’s data, especially as the recent uptick in inflation could force the U.S Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively if needed.

The hotly anticipated U.S jobs report has the potential to tip the scales toward a third “super-sized” hike in interest rates later this month after a recent wave of data that points to resilient inflation alongside, record high labor demand.

Friday’s report is one of the last marquee releases Fed officials will have in hand before the mid-September policy meeting to help them decipher a complex economic and inflationary puzzle.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week the central bank’s decision later this month “will depend on the totality of the incoming data and the evolving outlook.”

There is no denying that the scorching hot job market presents a huge problem for the Fed in its efforts to cool the economy. Despite rising interest rates and higher prices, the labour market has continued to maintain its strength even as other parts of the economy begin to slow.

During his speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Summit, Jerome Powell emphasized how important it is for the Fed to get inflation under control – signalling that “it may require a recession to cancel out inflation”. That thinking hinges on an economic model, which has been used by the Federal Reserve since the 1950s – called the Phillips curve.

Based on the Phillips curve – when unemployment rises, people have less income and spend less. Demand falls faster than supply and inflation comes down. The higher the inflation, the more severe a recession the model predicts is needed.

Friday’s U.S jobs report will either make the Fed's decision on decision on future rate hikes much easier or much more difficult, which ultimately opens the door to new and exciting opportunities ahead.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: