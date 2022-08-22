As we head into the final stretch of August – Rapidly Surging Inflation, Rate Hikes and Recession Risk have become three of the biggest and most anticipated money making opportunities of the current financial climate that we find ourselves in right now.
One of the biggest market moving themes of the current financial climate that needs no introduction is Rapidly Surging Global Inflation.
Over the last 12 months, inflation has rapidly spread to every corner of the economy with the cost of unavoidable living expenses from Food, Fuel, Housing, Clothing and Energy prices – rising at double-digit annual rates for the first time in over 40 years.
A string of recent much hotter-than-expected inflation readings has enviably pushed the Federal Reserve and its major central-banking peers into one of the world's most aggressive monetary tightening cycles seen since 1981.
Last week, hope of inflation cooling off in the near future was quickly eased after Natural Gas prices on both sides of the Atlantic blasted through all-time record highs.
U.S Natural Gas prices skyrocketed above $9.65 to levels not seen in over 14 years – notching up a staggering gain of over 525%, from this time last year.
Elsewhere in the Energies complex, the real star performer was European Natural Gas.
The European benchmark has been on an unstoppable run this month – soaring to a record high of €251 – racking up a phenomenal gain of more than 700%, within the in last 12-months.
Put another way, that’s the equivalent of both benchmark futures contracts trading at more than $400 a barrel of Oil.
Prices are currently 11 times higher than where they usually are for the time of the year – and we haven't even entered the winter months yet, when prices will enviably boom higher again.
As traders know – there is a strong correlation between Inflation and Energy prices. When Energy prices accelerate at a red-hot pace, so does Inflation.
With inflation spiralling out of control, all eyes this week will be on the Federal Reserve's Annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
Traders expect Fed policymakers will use this event as a platform to further enforce their hawkish stance and reiterate an appropriate need for more “super-sized” rate hikes ahead – in a bid to reign in the highest inflation seen in over 40 years.
Elsewhere, U.S Second-Quarter GDP numbers and the Fed's preferred measure of inflation – The Core PCE Price data will be another major focal point for traders because both these closely watched gauges of economic activity will play a very influential role in the size of the Fed's next rate hike.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
