Commodity prices are currently in wait-and-see mode as focus shifts to the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.

Traders expect Fed policymakers could use this event as a platform to announce plans around the highly-anticipated wind down of their massive quantitative program as well as interest rate hikes.

Last week, Fed officials signalled the start of tapering was edging closer. According to the meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, most policymakers favour tapering this year.

However, there is huge potential that the Fed could surprise the markets by making a U-turn on their decision to tighten monetary policy too quickly, especially in the light of the rising delta variant risk. This ultimately means any new information will likely open the door for fresh volatility ahead.

Also on trader’s radar this week will be U.S. Q2 GDP data and the Fed’s preferred inflation measure – PCE data.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: