Share:

The Federal Reserve entered 2023 focused on one central goal; driving down stubbornly high inflation that has plagued the economy since 2021. But over the past month, that job has become a lot more complicated than policymakers may want to admit.

Now, the U.S central bankers faces a tricky balancing act as they prepare to deliver another interest rate increase in the coming days, against a backdrop of one of the most uncertain economic environments since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

In the lead-up to their hotly anticipated FOMC Policy Meeting on May 2-3, Fed officials have tacitly endorsed another rate hike – a move that would lift the federal funds rate to a range of 5%-5.25% for the first time since mid-2007 – reaching levels last seen prior to the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

To Hike, Pause or Cut?

That’s the biggest question facing the Fed right now as it edges closer to what could quite possibly be the most pivotal decision ever in the history of the Federal Reserve.

When inflation is at 6% and regional banks are in crisis, the Fed can hike, pause or cut but the market's reaction will be the same.

Unfortunately, the Fed is caught between a rock and a hard place. They are faced with a situation common to chess players down on their luck – stuck with nothing but bad moves to play.

On one hand, if the Fed continues hiking interest rates, then they inevitably risk breaking more things in the financial system – just like we have recently seen with collapse of several prominent banks in the United States and Europe.

Most economists have long felt that the Fed has gone one rate hike too far. Now with odds increasing by the minute that First Republic could be the next bank to fall – the biggest risk is that the Fed will overdo it.

On the other hand, if the Fed abruptly pauses their rate hiking campaign or signals a cut – then that will ultimately lead to a resurgence of inflation, which will hurt households, industries and entire economies around the world – potentially sparking a bigger crisis ahead.

Getting back to my chess analogy. Trading is just like chess and if you know how to connect the dots, then you will realize there is a “perfect macro storm” brewing on the horizon for Commodities.

Right now, both scenarios, whether that’s persistent Inflation or another economic shock – presents an extremely lucrative backdrop for Commodity prices. That’s welcoming news for the bulls, but painful for anyone sitting on the sidelines, who must now decide how much FOMO they can handle.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: