The Federal Reserve entered 2023 focused on one central goal; driving down stubbornly high inflation that has plagued the economy since 2021. But over the past month, that job has become a lot more complicated than policymakers may want to admit.
Now, the U.S central bankers faces a tricky balancing act as they prepare to deliver another interest rate increase in the coming days, against a backdrop of one of the most uncertain economic environments since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.
In the lead-up to their hotly anticipated FOMC Policy Meeting on May 2-3, Fed officials have tacitly endorsed another rate hike – a move that would lift the federal funds rate to a range of 5%-5.25% for the first time since mid-2007 – reaching levels last seen prior to the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.
To Hike, Pause or Cut?
That’s the biggest question facing the Fed right now as it edges closer to what could quite possibly be the most pivotal decision ever in the history of the Federal Reserve.
When inflation is at 6% and regional banks are in crisis, the Fed can hike, pause or cut but the market's reaction will be the same.
Unfortunately, the Fed is caught between a rock and a hard place. They are faced with a situation common to chess players down on their luck – stuck with nothing but bad moves to play.
On one hand, if the Fed continues hiking interest rates, then they inevitably risk breaking more things in the financial system – just like we have recently seen with collapse of several prominent banks in the United States and Europe.
Most economists have long felt that the Fed has gone one rate hike too far. Now with odds increasing by the minute that First Republic could be the next bank to fall – the biggest risk is that the Fed will overdo it.
On the other hand, if the Fed abruptly pauses their rate hiking campaign or signals a cut – then that will ultimately lead to a resurgence of inflation, which will hurt households, industries and entire economies around the world – potentially sparking a bigger crisis ahead.
Getting back to my chess analogy. Trading is just like chess and if you know how to connect the dots, then you will realize there is a “perfect macro storm” brewing on the horizon for Commodities.
Right now, both scenarios, whether that’s persistent Inflation or another economic shock – presents an extremely lucrative backdrop for Commodity prices. That’s welcoming news for the bulls, but painful for anyone sitting on the sidelines, who must now decide how much FOMO they can handle.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after weak German and EU GDP prints
EUR/USD lost its traction in the European morning and extended the decline below the 1.1000 area after the data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a loss of growth momentum in Q1. Renewed US Dollar strength is also weighing on the pair ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2500 ahead of key US data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time rising above 1.2500 early Friday as the US Dollar manages to build on Thursday's modest recovery gains. March PCE inflation and first-quarter Employment Cost Index data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.
Gold downside hinges on $1960 break and Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains pressured below $2,000, printing a three-day downtrend, even as the yellow metal buyers brace for the weekly gains due to its traditional safe-haven status. In doing so, the XAU/USD ignores the recent recovery of the US Dollar.
CFTC’s largest Bitcoin fraud case requires CEO to pay $1.73 billion penalty
The CFTC announced on April 28 that the Judge Lee Yeakel of the US District Court for the Western District of Texas entered an order of default judgment and permanent injunction against Cornelius Johannes Steynberg.
Intel Stock advances 4% on Tower Semi news
INTC stock has moved up 4.3% in Friday's premarket after the legacy chipmaker lost less money that Wall Street expected in the first quarter. INTC shares initially sold off on Thursday's post-market release.