One day inflation is cooling, but the next day it's back up! The Federal Reserve’s flip-flopping on interest rates is dominating the markets and presenting traders with a magnitude of back-to-back money-making opportunities, almost on a daily basis.
With a recent string of surprisingly hotter-than-expected economic readings coming after the Fed hit the pause button on their 15-month-long interest-rate hiking campaign – an interesting debate is raging as to what the Federal Reserve should do next: Go back to super-sized rate hikes or stick with the smaller, quarter-point increases, but keep rates higher for longer.
The answer to that question may come from the hotly awaited U.S Non-Farm Payrolls report for June, due for release on Friday.
Last month, Non-Farm Payrolls data delivered a heck of a surprise when it showed the U.S economy continued to defy expectations by adding 339,000 new jobs in May – more than twice the expectations. The latest reading on job openings also showed a surprise increase back above 10 million, while the Atlanta Fed’s wage tracker showed an increase of 6% year-over-year in May, far too strong to be compatible with a sustained 2% inflation target.
If we get another strong back-to-back jobs report on Friday, then it’s no longer an anomaly – and that's a big problem for the Fed.
There is no denying that the U.S jobs market has been much more resilient this year than Jerome Powell and his rate-setting peers expected, running at pre-pandemic levels even as the Fed has raised interest rates at a blistering pace over the past 15 months.
A strong job market in normal times is the kind of news that might be celebrated, but in 2023 its cause for concern, as it suggests the economy is overheating.
June’s jobs data will be a crucial part of the Fed’s deliberations when it meets for its next FOMC Monetary Policy Meeting later in July. Even more so after, Jerome Powell admitted last week that “it may take another two years from now to get inflation back down to the Fed’s 2% target rate.
Powell went on to warn “that although policy is restrictive, it may not be restrictive enough” – ultimately setting the stage and preparing the markets for a series of further interest rate hikes at consecutive policy meetings in July, September and potentially all the way through till December.
Friday’s U.S jobs report will either make the Fed's decision on the size of their next rate hike much easier or much more difficult. However, unfortunately for policy makers – a better-than-expected reading – will also come with the pain of higher for longer inflation.
Extraordinary times create extraordinary opportunities and right now, these markets are a trader's paradise. Every macroeconomic release, regardless of whether it meets, beats, or misses expectations – brings with it incredible opportunities to generate huge profits!
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
