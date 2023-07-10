It's official: Global Central Bankers confirm more rate hikes are coming, despite recession warning signs flashing red!
There is no denying that July has started off with a bang bring with it a series of extraordinary money making opportunities from hotter-than-expected economic data, stubbornly high inflation, a brewing global debt crisis to rapidly rising recession risk.
And just in case that wasn't exciting enough – traders are now on the verge of being gifted with even more lucrative money-making opportunities as policymakers continue to wreak havoc on the markets by flip-flopping on rate hikes and increasing the odds of more policy errors ahead.
It goes without saying that the second half of 2023 could certainly be monumental for monetary policy as central bankers across the world ramped up their fight against stubbornly high inflation.
That hawkish message was relayed loud and clear at the European Central Bank’s Annual Forum – where a host of heavy hitters from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and ECB signalled that more aggressive action will be needed to bring inflation down towards their 2% target.
Data shows that every economy around the world right now, is fighting significant price growth due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, global supply-chain disruptions, unprecedented monetary stimulus measures, Russia's on-going war in Ukraine and of course a return of the global energy crisis, which has flared up again after European Natural Gas prices racked up a triple digit gain in June – sending prices skyrocketing to levels not seen since last summer.
Global policymakers admitted at the ECB Forum, that it may take another two years from now to get inflation back down to their 2% target rate, while warning “that although policy is restrictive, it may not be restrictive enough”.
In other words, setting the stage for a series of further interest rate hikes at consecutive policy meetings in July, September and potentially all the way through till December – bring back memories of the serious policy errors made in the 1970s.
As proven through history, the more times central banks flip-flop on rate hikes, the longer the problem goes on. Inflation becomes more embedded and less sensitive to rate hikes – ultimately making it harder to tame.
According to Goldman Sachs, “the reality is that we are now in an environment, where there can only be three possible outcomes from here on; persistently stubborn inflation, stagflation, or a recession. Each and every one of these scenarios presents an extremely bullish backdrop for Commodity prices.
All in all, whatever scenario unfolds from here, one thing is clear. The case for Commodities in a well-diversified portfolio has never been more obvious than it is right now!
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1000 as USD weakens
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed toward 1.1000 in the American session on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the improving risk mood and some cautious comments from Fed officials weigh on the USD, fuelling the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD rises to highest levels since April 2022 above 1.2850
The GBP/USD surpassed 1.2850 during the American session, reaching the highest level in more than a year, boosted by a weaker US Dollar. An improvement in risk sentiment weighed on the Greenback. The UK's ONS will release labor market data on Tuesday.
Gold: XAU/USD depressed, holds up above the $1,900 threshold Premium
Gold prices edged lower early on Monday, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,912.66 during London trading hours, although trimming most of its losses after Wall Street’s opening.
Former SEC Chair says it would be difficult to deny approval of spot Bitcoin ETF if efficacy is demonstrated
Former Chairperson of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Jay Clayton, has given insight that could benefit BlackRock, Valkyrie, WisdomTree, Fidelity, Ark Invest, Invesco, and the rest of the institutional players that have filed for spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) approval.
S&P 500 Forecast: Bank earnings back in focus as index readies for CPI
The S&P 500 index will most likely remain subdued for several weeks as the market now largely expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on July 26.