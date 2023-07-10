Share:

It's official: Global Central Bankers confirm more rate hikes are coming, despite recession warning signs flashing red!

There is no denying that July has started off with a bang bring with it a series of extraordinary money making opportunities from hotter-than-expected economic data, stubbornly high inflation, a brewing global debt crisis to rapidly rising recession risk.

And just in case that wasn't exciting enough – traders are now on the verge of being gifted with even more lucrative money-making opportunities as policymakers continue to wreak havoc on the markets by flip-flopping on rate hikes and increasing the odds of more policy errors ahead.

It goes without saying that the second half of 2023 could certainly be monumental for monetary policy as central bankers across the world ramped up their fight against stubbornly high inflation.

That hawkish message was relayed loud and clear at the European Central Bank’s Annual Forum – where a host of heavy hitters from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and ECB signalled that more aggressive action will be needed to bring inflation down towards their 2% target.

Data shows that every economy around the world right now, is fighting significant price growth due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, global supply-chain disruptions, unprecedented monetary stimulus measures, Russia's on-going war in Ukraine and of course a return of the global energy crisis, which has flared up again after European Natural Gas prices racked up a triple digit gain in June – sending prices skyrocketing to levels not seen since last summer.

Global policymakers admitted at the ECB Forum, that it may take another two years from now to get inflation back down to their 2% target rate, while warning “that although policy is restrictive, it may not be restrictive enough”.

In other words, setting the stage for a series of further interest rate hikes at consecutive policy meetings in July, September and potentially all the way through till December – bring back memories of the serious policy errors made in the 1970s.

As proven through history, the more times central banks flip-flop on rate hikes, the longer the problem goes on. Inflation becomes more embedded and less sensitive to rate hikes – ultimately making it harder to tame.

According to Goldman Sachs, “the reality is that we are now in an environment, where there can only be three possible outcomes from here on; persistently stubborn inflation, stagflation, or a recession. Each and every one of these scenarios presents an extremely bullish backdrop for Commodity prices.

All in all, whatever scenario unfolds from here, one thing is clear. The case for Commodities in a well-diversified portfolio has never been more obvious than it is right now!

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: