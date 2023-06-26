Share:

Commodities are everyone’s favourite trade when terms like "Stagflation" begin creeping into the headlines – just like we're seeing right now.

According to economists, that term simply confirms what we have all been thinking for some time now – that Central banks across the world are fighting a losing battle against stubbornly high inflation and no matter what actions they take now, it will be nowhere enough to defeat the sticky nature of price pressures.

Over the past 16 months, every major central bank from the U.S Federal Reserve, ECB to the Bank of England has come together in a global effort to engineer their most aggressive interest rate hiking campaign ever in history.

And so far, their efforts to cool the economy and lower inflation has barely made a dent. Inflation is proving more resilient than expected and coming down at an extraordinarily slower pace than policymakers may wish to admit.

The trouble is that once the inflation genie is out of the bottle, it’s very difficult to get it back under control. And that's the exact challenge facing policymakers today.

As this message begins to hit home, Central bankers across the world are once again shifting their narrative to say; “slow and steady won’t win the race against inflation”.

Stubbornly high inflation and the future path of rate hikes will inevitably be the main focus when the world’s top central bankers meet at the European Central Bank’s Annual Forum this week.

As ECB President Christine Lagarde and peers gather in the resort of Sintra for their version of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole summit, they face an extremely impossible task – bringing down entrenched inflation without bringing down the global economy with it.

So far this year, we've already cycled through no-landing, hard-landing and soft-landing scenarios. But something potentially even more insidious keeps creeping up: What happens if inflation remains sticky while economic activity begins to slow over the second half of 2023 and into 2024? Or, to put it another way, we just get a period of “Stagflation”.

This narrative has dominated headlines in recent months and will be in the spotlight again as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell alongside his counterparts from the Bank of England and European Central Bank strategize their next move and reveal the future path of interest rates.

Also on the radar this week will be the release of closely watched inflation figures from the U.S, Eurozone and China – all topped off with the most hotly anticipated event of all – The Annual Bank Stress Tests Results, which are expected to draw a lot of attention following the recent banking turmoil that resulted in the second, third and fourth largest bank failures in history.

