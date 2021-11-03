Global developments
The momentum of growth seems to be decelerating globally with pent up demand tapering off.
Supply-driven inflation though continues to remain pronounced.
Markets are expecting the central banks to remove accommodation sooner to deal with sticky inflation.
This is in turn is causing yield curves to flatten and is leading to a drop in long-term inflation expectations also, causing long-term real rates to bounce back from multi-year lows. We saw that happen in case of Germany where the 10y nominal yield rose about 7bps and inflation expectations dropped close to 20bps, causing the 10y real rate to rise 27bps. This had resulted in Euro strength briefly which faded away as month-end Dollar Demand pushed the Euro lower again.
Commodities cooled off on higher US real rates and growth concerns. Gold got resisted at USD 1800 per ounce and crude around USD 86 per barrel.
The focus in the coming week will be on the US Fed meeting on Wednesday. The Fed is almost certain to start tapering but markets would be more keen to hear what the Fed thinks about the 2 hikes being priced in by end of 2022. If the Fed pushes back against expectations it would be positive for risk sentiment. With Q3 GDP disappointing, the Fed is likely to go ahead with taper but may continue sounding dovish.
Domestic developments
Domestic assets were under pressure this week. The Nifty shed 2.5% while the yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.38%.
The pain in domestic stocks and bonds was not evident in the Rupee through which ended the week almost flat at 74.88. Month-end exporter selling and IPO-related inflows have contained upside in USD/INR. Near-term forward yield has shot up due to IPO-related funding pressure. Higher carry has limited upside in spot too.
While the core sector data that came out yesterday indicated a slowdown in MoM growth in September, fiscal deficit data for Apr-Sep'21 was encouraging, coming in at only 35% of the budget deficit, which is even better when compared to pre-pandemic years.
The RBI is withdrawing liquidity on a more durable basis. It announced a 28-day VRRR. 1y OIS at 4.31% is pricing in a bit over 2 hikes. 1y forward yield rose about 10bps this week, tracking the OIS.
For the week ahead we expect the Rupee to trade a 74.65-75.65 range.
Governor Das has been given another 3 year term to head the RBI. Despite the recent IMF advise, we see the trend of low volatility in USD/INR, gradual correction of Rupee overvaluation and accumulation of FX Reserves continuing in his second stint as well.
