Global developments
The US Fed acknowledged the progress on economic recovery front and prepared the market for a taper (likely to commence from November if there are no major adverse shocks on data front). The Bank of England too followed in the Fed's footsteps and prepared markets for end of asset purchases and a tighter monetary policy going forward. It was no surprise therefore that yields on US treasuries and UK gilts rose the most among developed market economies. While the US 10y yield rose about 15bps, yields on UK gilts rose about 11bps.
Reflation was the prevalent theme and therefore despite a rise in yields, the risk sentiment continued to hold up well. Equities and commodities rallied. Gold fell on higher US real rates. EM currencies underperformed on rise in US yields. Rupee was however a relative outperformer.
Domestic developments
Equities
Domestic equities continued to rally as domestic and global growth expectations remained buoyant. The Nifty gained 1.5% last week to end at 17853. FPIs have so far invested USD 1.8bn in domestic equities in September so far.
Bonds
Domestic rates and government bond yields spiked, tracking yields on US treasuries and higher crude prices. 3y and 5y OIS rose about 10bps to 4.76% and 5.26% respectively. Yield on the 10y benchmark ended 5bps higher at 6.18%. Cut off on the 7 day Reverse repo came in at 3.60% with the RBI probably preparing markets for overnight rates moving gradually higher towards the upper end of the repo-reverse repo corridor. FPIs have so far invested net USD 1bn in domestic bonds in September so far.
USD/INR
While EM currencies weakened on a spike in US yields, Rupee was a relative outperformer. FPI flows into domestic debt and equity continue to support the Rupee.
We expect USD/INR to trade a 73.40-74.40 range in the coming week with an up side bias. Forwards came off as Yield differential narrowed on spike in US yields. Vols continue to remain subdued as spot continues to trade a narrow 73.55-73.95 range.
September Exchange traded currency derivative expiry is on Tuesday (28th Sep).
Key data, events and themes to follow
Developments around US Debt ceiling: Agreement on Raising of the debt ceiling or suspension of debt ceiling would be risk positive.
News flow from China on Evergrande: Any indication of support from the Chinese government would be risk positive.
Natural gas and energy prices: Continued rally in natural gas prices could boost inflation expectations and dampen earnings expectations, particularly in Europe.
Outcome of German national elections: A left leaning coalition could result in a spike in bund yields, causing Euro to appreciate.
