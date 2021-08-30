Global Developments
The risk sentiment was upbeat throughout the week unlike the week before. The softening of data and slowdown in pace of economic recovery in the US and rest of developed economies may cause central banks to be wary of hurriedly withdrawing accommodation.
Fed chair in his much anticipated Jackson Hole speech yesterday said that though the economy had made progress towards Fed's inflation and employment objectives, there was still considerable slack in the labor market and that a renewed surge in cases was a matter of concern. He said that there was a risk to premature withdrawal of accommodation. Though he said that tapering is likely to commence before year end, he added that it should not be construed as a sign that Fed would hike rates soon. The pace of tapering too would be data dependent.
The markets saw Powell's comments as dovish. There is no imminent shock in sight atleast as far as monetary policy is concerned. Risk assets continued to do well post Powell's speech. US real rates fell as inflation expectations rose on Powell's comforting comments. 2y real yield ended the week at -2.40% after touching a high of -2.14% earlier in the week. The Dollar weakened across the board, especially against commodity currencies. NOK, NZD AUD, CAD all appreciated between 1.5-3.5% this week.
Gold gained 2% this week on overall Dollar weakness and Brent rose 11.5% on a weaker Dollar and upbeat risk sentiment.
Domestic Developments
Equities
The Nifty gained 1.5% this week amid upbeat global risk sentiment to end at 16705. Midcaps and Smallcaps outperformed the Nifty. US equity indices (Nasdaq and S&P500) too ended the week at new record highs.
Bonds
There has been a tremendous rally in money markets as liquidity is still in an abundant surplus. 3m T-bill cut off came in at 3.30% i.e. 5bps below the reverse repo rate. At the longer end of the Gsec curve, spreads between on the run and off the run securities have compressed as RBI has been buying illiquid securities in GSAP. The Gsec auction went through smoothly yesterday. Yield on the benchmark 10y yield continues to hover around 6.25% mark. Corporate bond spreads narrowed this week. 3y and 5y OIS ended at 4.70% and 5.17% respectively.
USD/INR
USD/INR broke down after trading a narrow 74.10-74.30 for most part of the week. Month end corporate selling and MSCI rebalancing related inflows coupled with nationalized banks stepping off bid caused USD/INR to break 74.05. The down move was exacerbated below 73.90 as markets rushed to cover short gamma positions.
CNH/INR ended at 11.37 considering offshore levels. The RBI may keep a close eye on this pair and would likely to step in to arrest a further fall especially at a time when Exports are doing well and contributing to growth.
Far Forwards recovered a tad this week with 1y forward yield ending at 4.29% compared to 4.21% last week.
We see limited down side in USD/INR from current levels. 73.30-40 zone is likely to act as a strong support. We expect a 73.30-74.30 range for the coming week.
Key Data/events
US August Jobs report on Friday and India Q1 GDP data on Tuesday would be in focus in the coming week.
