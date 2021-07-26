Rise in Delta Variant Cases Dampens Global Growth Outlook and Risk Sentiment; INR Assets Outperform
A surge in delta variant COVID cases around the world has dampened growth outlook and dented risk sentiment. US June CPI and Retail sales both beat expectations. However given the labor market conditions, we do not expect the Fed to notify markets about tapering at least until August in Jackson Hole. We believe that tapering would be in a calibrated manner, the Fed would prepare the markets well in advance through its communication and therefore tapering would not be disruptive for risk assets. The Fed would want to assess the labor market situation after Unemployment benefits end in September and therefore would not be in any hurry to withdraw accommodation too soon.
Safe haven US treasuries, gold, Yen got bid up. Commodity linked currencies underperformed this week. Yield on the US 10y ended the week below 1.30% after having risen to 1.42% earlier in the week. Long term inflation expectations have cooled off and US yield curve has flattened. Crude prices dropped this week as Saudi Arabia and UAE reached a compromise on production increase and demand outlook turned negative on rising Delta variant cases.
USD/INR
Indian Rupee has been a relative outperformer given that the COVID situation has been under control and the pace of vaccinations is much higher compared to other countries in the region. High frequency indicators are pointing towards a quick rebound in economic activity. Inflows on account of record IPOs in July has also supported the Rupee. Nationalized banks have been seen on bid in USD/INR, likely on behalf of the central bank, to absorb inflows and prevent the Rupee from strengthening. USD/INR therefore traded a very narrow 74.40-74.65 range for most part of the week.
Given broad USD strength, the RBI reaction function and possible outflows post IPO allocation, down side in USD/INR is likely to be limited in the coming week. However, Rupee is likely to continue to outperform compared to Asian peers as India would continue to be the preferred destination for carry given that the COVID situation is not as alarming now as compared to earlier. We expect the Rupee to trade a 74.30-75.30 range for the week.
Equities
Domestic equities too continue to outperform with Nifty managing to close the week above the 15900 mark for the first time. Q1 Corporate Earnings reported so far have been strong, led by the IT sector. We believe the underlying sentiment in equities will continue to remain upbeat as long as 15650 holds on the Nifty on a closing basis.
Bonds
Domestic bonds and rates rallied as June CPI print came in below expectations, crude prices and yields on US treasuries dropped. The RBI announced the second tranche of Rs 20000crs purchases under GSAP 2.0. Money market yields have dropped despite IPO funding requirement. Yield on the new 10y benchmark continues to hover around 6.10%.
Key event in week ahead
The ECB meeting on Thursday would be the event to look forward to this week given that Christine Lagarde has hinted at a change in policy guidance to align it with the new monetary policy framework unveiled recently.
