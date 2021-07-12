The start of the second half of the year was met with a sharp move lower in US 10 year bonds. Why?
The answer is far from obvious. Is the market returning to buying US 10 year on US labour concerns? Is it worries over the spread of the COVID-19 virus? Lack of confidence in the Fed in that they are exiting their policy too early? Or is it simply a rotation out of stocks into bonds with stocks having had a great first half of the year.
All of these make sense in isolation, but the conviction to highlight any is low. It looks like clutching at straws
Big picture remains the same
In short, nothing is really going on in the bond market that changes the big picture. The big picture is that the US is moving towards normalisation and, with all things being equal, it is going to get there.
A recent Reuters poll in June showed that bond trades expect US 10’s at 2.0% (currently under 1.50%).
The further US 10 year yields fall right now, that makes for a good opportunity to short the bond market. If we could get back down to 1.00% then that should have flushed out all buyers for now.
Most likely it seems that the recent drop back in growth and inflation is most likely the reason for a pullback in yields as the curve flattens. However, this is a pullback – not a fundamental shift, so just use technicals to define risk. This is not full in panic mode yet. The core view of higher yields makes sense by year-end.
The seasonals
The USDJPY seasonals show that the USDJPY tends to be pretty weak around this time. Over the last 15 years, the USDJPY pair has fallen 11 times. The average fall has been -1.26% and the largest fall was -5.41% In 2007. This large fall makes sense with all the JPY strength on risk-off flows. So, going forward the seasonal pattern tells us that this is a pretty strong period for weakness and it may make more sense to look at buying USDJPY into the end of the year from around September.
The takeaway
The key level to look at for US 10 year bond yields is the level marked on the chart below.
If US 10 year yields start to move above the trend line marked then look for buyers to come back into the USDJPY.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is retreating towards the 1.1850 level, as the US dollar attempts a tepid bounce amid a mixed sentiment. The pair faces rejection near 1.1890 and turns south ahead of a big week. Focus remains on the US/EZ CPI, Powell’s testimony due later this week.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3900 amid USD rebound
After rebounding from the low of 1.3756 on Friday, the GBP/USD pair kick off the new trading week on a subdued note, keeping its range below 1.3900. The greenback catches a fresh bid amid looming covid concerns and ahead of the key US consumer data.
Gold struggles to hold $1,800 as US Treasury yields rebound
Gold rises above the $1,800 level extending the previous day’s gain on Monday but failed to preserve the upside momentum. A rebound in US Treasury yields from the lower levels exerted pressure on the yellow metal.
Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs
Shiba Inu price is hovering above a crucial support floor at $0.000007. SHIB might rally 20% due to the addition of three new pairs to the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. A failure to reclaim $0.00000625 after a breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.