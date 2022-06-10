The Fed meets next week
Expectations are for the Fed to hike by 50bps and then to signal another 50 bps hike. Jerome Powell has said that the neutral rates (at 2.4%) are the right level for rates by year-end. So, the Fed has some way to go from the current level of interest rates at 0.85%. The extent to which they deviate from this expected narrative is going to influence the USD.
What to watch
If the Fed surprises with a 75 bps hike or signals a firm move above 2.4% this year then that will once again be USD positive, US10Y yield positive, and a headwind for both gold and equities.
However, if the Fed hike by 50bps and start to show worries over slowing US growth then markets will begin to sense a pause in rate hike from the Fed. That will result in USD weakness, US10Y falls, and gold upside. One potential opportunity to watch for would be if the Fed is more dovish than expected as that should sink yields, sink the dollar, and lift gold. See here for an explanation.
The global picture
The other key factor to watch for the USD is due to it being used as a global currency. When the global economy is growing then the USD depreciates. When the global economy is slowing then the USD tends to appreciate. Take a look at this helpful USD smile theory graphic to get a handle on the different drivers for the USD.
Positioning
Markets have been buying the USD for some time now on expectations of an aggressive Fed. The market is now vulnerable to a correction lower if we see evidence that the Fed will need to be less aggressive in hiking rates. The USD is around one standard deviation higher from the mean, so there is less incentive to chase the USD higher from here.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.0600 ahead of US Inflation
EUR/USD is clinging onto gains above 1.0600 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US inflation release. ECB pre-committed a 25 bps July rate hike while leaving doors open for a 50 bps hike in September.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2500, US Inflation eyed
GBP/USD is paring gains while trading below 1.2500 in early European trading. UK PM Johnson fails to impress bulls, NI Protocol chatters pick up steam on fears of a repeal. Meanwhile, the US dollar consolidates the upside ahead of the key US CPI data.
Gold Price approaches $1,842 support ahead of US inflation
Gold Price remains depressed at around $1,845, keeping the previous day’s bearish bias as the metal approaches the key support confluence heading into Friday’s European session.
Why this inflection point for TRON could propel TRX price by 26%
TRON price is at a comfortable position relative to other altcoins in the bear market. It has been trying to breach a high-time-frame resistance barrier and flip it into a support floor.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!