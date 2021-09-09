Major US indices were offered on Wednesday, as Nasdaq recorded its biggest drop in two weeks. But Nasdaq is consolidating above its one-year positive trend top, as FAANG stocks give no sign of stress for now.

Activity in European and US futures hint that we may not see the mood improving before today’s ECB verdict and Friday’s US producer price data.

The major risk is that there are many leveraged positions in the market right now, and even a fall as small as 2% could trigger forced liquidations and amplify a downside correction.

Now it’s Europe’s turn to find out more about what’s cooking in the European Central Bank’s (ECB) kitchen. The European Central Bank is expected to maintain its rates unchanged at today’s meeting, and at many more meetings to come, but they are expected to start talking about tapering their bond purchases.

The DAX shed some 1.50% yesterday and the CAC40 was down by 0.85% ahead of today’s ECB meeting as some investors are now fearing the vindictive return from the ECB hawks!