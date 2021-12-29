Gold

The precious metal has been performing well over the last few days and has been able to hold ground above the crucial $1,800 mark, mainly because investors are using gold as a hedge against increased risk from the Omicron variant. In addition to this, a fall in treasury yields has also supported gold prices. This is because a decline in treasury yields reduces the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal, making it more appealing to investors.

Below charts show the resistance and support zones for the gold price. The chart shows that the price is in battle with the 50 and 200-day SMA currently shown in pink and green, If the price can move above these averages, we are likely to higher highs for the gold price.