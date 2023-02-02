BOE
As for today’s economic calendar, we do have two important economic events unfolding. Firstly, it is the Bank of England’s meeting. The bank is expected to increase the interest rate by 50 basis points. There are two important things to focus on here: firstly, the bank’s take on the interest rate and how long it thinks inflation will take to come close to its target. Secondly, where is the upper limit of the bank’s interest rate. Market players certainly think that this number is going to be below the 5% mark and many believe that this number is more likely to be between 4.5% to 4.75%, in line with what the Fed has. But the BOE’s comfort level is nowhere close enough to the Fed, inflation is still immensely stubborn and recession threats are really serious. The bank has a limited choice but to continue to do what it is doing. However, we do expect the bank to define its upper limit of the interest rate today and that may bring relief for market players.
ECB
The second event which is worth talking about today is the ECB meeting and the bank is also expected to increase the interest rate by 50 basis points. Market players are expecting a series of these interest rate hikes which means in the coming months; the bank is more than likely to increase the interest rate by the same magnitude. Traders will be paying close attention to the bank’s decision and every single word will be synthesized by them.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tries to stabilize above 1.0900 in ECB aftermath
EUR/USD has managed to stage a modest rebound after having dropped below 1.0900 on Thursday. Following the ECB's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 bps, Lagarde refrained from committing to additional rate hikes after March, causing the Euro to lose interest.
GBP/USD falls to multi-week lows near 1.2250
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and declined to multi-week lows near 1.2250. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold reversal? Gold is under pressure despite lower yields Premium
Spot gold reached on Thursday at $1,959 the highest level since mid-April and then dropped sharply, losing all post-FOMC gains, approaching $1,910. The move lower took place amid a recovery of the US Dollar across the board on a volatile session.
Why Bitcoin bulls are poised to win Friday’s $1 billion options expiry
Bitcoin options market data reveals an underlying bullish bias. There is a higher demand for calls versus puts, this can be interpreted as a positive sign for BTC price.
Amazon Stock Earnings Preview: AMZN fills gap as market expects beat
One day after Fed Powell charged up markets by saying any future interest rate hikes would depend on economic data, an admission the market took to mean the hiking cycle was over.