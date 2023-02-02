BOE

As for today’s economic calendar, we do have two important economic events unfolding. Firstly, it is the Bank of England’s meeting. The bank is expected to increase the interest rate by 50 basis points. There are two important things to focus on here: firstly, the bank’s take on the interest rate and how long it thinks inflation will take to come close to its target. Secondly, where is the upper limit of the bank’s interest rate. Market players certainly think that this number is going to be below the 5% mark and many believe that this number is more likely to be between 4.5% to 4.75%, in line with what the Fed has. But the BOE’s comfort level is nowhere close enough to the Fed, inflation is still immensely stubborn and recession threats are really serious. The bank has a limited choice but to continue to do what it is doing. However, we do expect the bank to define its upper limit of the interest rate today and that may bring relief for market players.

ECB

The second event which is worth talking about today is the ECB meeting and the bank is also expected to increase the interest rate by 50 basis points. Market players are expecting a series of these interest rate hikes which means in the coming months; the bank is more than likely to increase the interest rate by the same magnitude. Traders will be paying close attention to the bank’s decision and every single word will be synthesized by them.