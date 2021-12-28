Here is the yield curve as it looks like now. What will it look like if the Fed hikes thrice in 2022?
The three-year yield is currently 0.97%. It has effectively priced in three rate hikes in 2022.
The Fed and the market have penciled in three additional hikes for 2023. Meanwhile, the yield on longer duration treasuries has been headed the opposite way.
If we assume the Fed gets in three hikes with three more still priced in and the bond market behaves like it is now, you get the following bizarre curve.
Hypothetical Yield Curve 2022-12-23
That is not a prediction. It's a what if that depends on three things.
- Three hikes in 2022
- Three more hikes still penciled in for 2023
- The bond market acts pretty much like it does now
I do not think we see that curve. And I still do not think the Fed gets in three hikes. But even if the Fed does, it's even more unlikely there will be three further hikes before the Fed gets accused of breaking something.
In short, I expect inversions if the Fed hikes thrice and probably sooner, even if the Fed attempts to micro-manage the curve to meet its expectations.
The Fed Expects 6 Rate Hikes By End of 2023 - I Don't and You Shouldn't Either
I discuss projections in The Fed Expects 6 Rate Hikes By End of 2023 - I Don't and You Shouldn't Either
But the fact remains There is No Predictive Power in Fed Projections
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1300 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD gained traction after dropping toward 1.1270 during the European trading hours and turned positive on the day above 1.1300. The dollar seems to have lost its strength but rising US T-bond yields could help the currency stay resilient against its major rivals in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD advances to mid-1.3400s following earlier decline
GBP/USD came within a touching distance of 1.3400 earlier in the day but managed to reverse its direction. With the greenback coming under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session, the pair is posting small gains around 1.3450.
Gold drops below $1,800 pressured by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the Asian session in a tight range above $1,800, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and started to decline toward $1,790. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding in the positive territory on Wednesday, not allowing XAU/USD to erase its losses.
Ethereum price flashes bullish technical signal as ETH offers hope of recovery
Ethereum price has continued to consolidate in a continuation pattern since early December. A technical indicator suggests that ETH could be ready for a bounce. Ethereum could surge 22% if the token slices above $4,099.
US Consumer Inflation in 2022: The uninvited guest takes up residence Premium
Inflation hit the American economy like a bolt from the blue in 2021. In January consumer prices were trundling along at 1.4% a year. COVID-19, lockdowns, supply and labor shortages and government liquidity are culprits.