Historically, the final stretch of calendar between thanksgivings to the end of year has always been considered to be one of the most profitable periods of the year for commodity traders – And based on how this quarter has already started, once again this year should be no exception!

As we transition through the final half of the final quarter of 2022 – we're heading into a highly lucrative event-driven period filled with a magnitude of back-to-back trading opportunities including the final FOMC Minutes release of the year, the final FOMC Policy Meeting of the year, the final U.S employment report of the year. As well as the final Inflation report of the year, all topped off with the most hotly anticipated event of all – a potential "Fed Pivot" away from aggressive interest rate hikes.

There's no question, 2022 will go down in history as one of the most rewarding years ever for commodity traders. So far this year, a total of 27 commodities ranging from the metals, energies to agriculture have tallied up astronomical gains – outperforming every other asset class out there!

In fact, this during quarter we have seen a number of Commodities notching up impressive double-digit gains in a single day alone – not once, not twice, but on multiple occasions.

As a result, there's really nothing historical you can point to for what's going on in markets today. We are routinely seeing Commodities across the board deliver spectacular back to back gains of 10% or higher, almost on a weekly basis – fuelling an era of enormous wealth creation like we have never seen before.

The great news is that this trend is here to stay and set to continue throughout the rest of this year and way into 2023.

Looking ahead, traders only care about one thing right now – and it's not earnings, the state of the job market or consumer spending. Traders are laser-focused on the Federal Reserve and the central banks plan for future rate hikes.

All of which could be revealed in the upcoming the FOMC November Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes, scheduled for release on Wednesday.

Following recent cooler-than-expected Inflation data, traders have started pricing in a strong possibility that the Fed will only hike rates by half a percentage point in December. Wagers are also increasing that the Fed will downshift the pace of rate hikes even further to a quarter percentage point increases by the first-half of 2023.

Traders will scrutinize the minutes for fresh clues on the size of the Fed's next interest rate hike in December – which as we know, always has the potential to move the markets significantly!

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: