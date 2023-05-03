Share:

It is said that those who do not learn from history are bound to repeat it. Unfortunately, it would seem that this adage is all too applicable to today’s Federal Reserve.

Throughout history, every time the Federal Reserve has engaged in an interest rate hiking cycle, they have kept going "until something eventually breaks”.

That's the exact situation the Fed finds themselves in, once again.

After 475 basis points of tightening and more specifically after nine consecutive rate hikes – something has finally broken!

This week, First Republic Bank joined a list of the biggest banking failures in history, by becoming the second largest U.S bank to collapse after Washington Mutual, which failed during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008.

So far, the Fed's aggressive interest rate hiking campaign has resulted in the second, third and fourth largest bank failures in U.S history ever, which have all occurred in past two months.

And here's the kicker, the Fed is not done yet.

Even through policymakers have now jacked up interest rates at the fast pace on record – from virtually zero to a current range of 4.75%, there could still be more to come.

At the end of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting on May 3, the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point to a range of 5% to 5.25%. A bold move that will take the Fed's benchmark rate to the highest since 2007 and a level previously seen on the eve of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

To Hike or Not To Hike?

That’s the biggest question facing the Fed right now as it edges closer to what could quite possibly be the most pivotal decision ever in the history of the Federal Reserve.

There is no deny that the Central bank faces an excruciating trade-off as it decides between sacrificing an unfinished fight against inflation or minimizing risk of a deeper financial and economic crisis.

On one hand, if the Fed continues hiking interest rates, then they inevitably risk breaking more things in the financial system – just like we have recently seen with collapse of several prominent banks. On the other hand, if the Fed abruptly pauses their rate hiking campaign – then that will ultimately lead to a resurgence of inflation, which will inflict more pain on the global economy.

Right now, both scenarios, whether that’s persistent Inflation or another economic shock – presents an extremely lucrative backdrop for Gold prices. Regardless of the outcome, the Fed’s next move is guaranteed to move the markets significantly, bringing with it massive opportunities to generate huge profits fast!

Where are prices heading next?