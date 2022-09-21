US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 110.260.

Energies: Oct '22 Crude is Up at 86.12.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Up 15 ticks and trading at 130.10.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 39 ticks Higher and trading at 3882.50.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1682.70. Gold is 116 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of Singapore which is fractionally Higher at this time. Conversely all of Europe is trading mainly Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Economic Projections are out at 2 PM EST. Major.

FOMC Statement is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major

Federal Funds Rate is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major

FOMC Press Conference starts at 2:30 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11 AM and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 09/20/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 9/20/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the indices a Neutral bias as we really didn't see much in the way of correlation yesterday. The markets veered to the Downside as the Dow closed 313 points Lower and the other indices traded Lower as well. Given that today is FOMC Day, we will give the indices a Neutral bias as the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we didn't see much in the way of market correlation as with the exception of the USD, everything else traded Lower Tuesday morning. As such we gave a Neutral bias, and a Neutral or Mixed bias means the markets could go anywhere and often does. The markets closed Lower. So, the big question comes as to what will the Federal Reserve do today concerning interest rates? Unfortunately, we think that they will hike rates as there's been too much hype on raising. The question is or should be how much will they raise? There's been talk of a point and a half raise. I truly hope that it isn't the case. That kind of a rate hike may kill inflation, but it will also dent the economy severely and at this time of the year, being so close to the holiday shopping season, this is not what anyone wants. The true question is can Fed Chair Powell engineer a soft landing? As in all things, only time will tell.