Outlook: Now that the Swiss National Bank has thrown a lifeline to Credit Suisse, what will the ECB do on rates later this morning? Pundits pose the questions as a choice between financial stability and inflation mandates. We’d say of equal importance is central bank credibility and reputation. Just as the Fed has been signaling 25 bp for next week, the ECB has been all but promising 50 bp today.

But as Reuters reports, “As it stands, money markets now price an 80% chance the ECB will move tentatively and only hike by a quarter point to 2.75%. But already markets now assume the ECB's peak rate for the cycle will top out at 3% - a full point below where it was only early last week.”

Is there any possibility that a cowardly ECB worsens conditions by validating the seriousness of the issue? Credit Suisse is not even in the ECB’s wheelhouse and so far no non-Swiss European bank has needed bailing out.

Here’s the problem: European equities are up (so far), but US index futures are still in the soup as of 8 am. Even VIX is higher. This suggests cynicism that the crisis is over, as though the equity gang is waiting for another shoe to drop. Presumably the equity gang is heeding the bond market, where according to Reuters, the “Two-year Treasury yields, which have been swinging violently back and forth over the past week, were clinging to 4% first thing on Thursday - more than a full percentage point down on last week.

“… the extreme volatility in what is seen as a 'safe' or 'risk-free' asset is troubling in its own right. Implied volatility gauges for the U.S. Treasury market (.MOVE) surged again on Wednesday to their highest since the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers bust in 2008. The index has doubled in just 6 weeks and its rise since Monday is the second biggest one-week move in the 20-year history of the index.”

And notice that the persistence of gyrations in both stocks and bonds has sent the CME Fed funds probability of 25 bp next week from over 80% to 71.6% today, if at the same time the probability of no change has fallen to 28.4% from 45.4% yesterday. These numbers change too much and all the time to be useful and how you compare them depends entirely on what time you take the readings. That alone is worrisome (especially because what is shown for “one day” or “one week” ago is not what we actually printed on those dates).

We await the ECB decision. Bloomberg reports Deutsche Bank and its own forecasters expect 25 bp instead of the 50 bp so long semaphored. This view is to avoid “harsh hindsight judgments should the situation rapidly deteriorate.”

Growth in the eurozone is -1% to +1%.

In the US, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow is 3.2% as of yesterday for Q1 from 2.6% on March 8. Even the Blue Chip is on the rise. We get another version today. The banking crisis is too new to show up in the Atlanta Fed’s data, which features personal consumption, investment and government spending. This is not what the Fed wants! It implies further labor market gains and probably wage gains, too, not to mention inflation generally. Note that the energy market seems to accept the inevitability of recession but the Atlanta data does not confirm.

Forecast: It’s a sure thing that the Fed and ECB have been burning up the phone lines. Central banks always talk, even if they do not “coordinate.” In this crisis, you can bet they are coordinating. And again, central bank credibility and reputation are of equal importance to doing the right thing (i.e, fight inflation). We deduce that both central banks will do 25 bp, and so will the BoE the week following the Fed. This has an effect on FX, perhaps deliberately, only if other things are happening. The dollar should retreat on the Credit Suisse story, but how much remains to be seen.

One reason that will be given at the ECB press conference will be that new caution at all banks on credit quality is about to chop back credit extension and the lesser hike helps mitigate that. This is as far as anyone can reasonably go when it comes to French logic.

Tidbit: Bloomberg points out that gold and the dollar are inversely correlated about 60% of the time—but not yesterday, when both rose. “When the two move in tandem, something is afoot, and it's usually something bad. When they rise together, as they did on Wednesday, it shows that investors are scrambling to havens hand over fist. Previous times when the correlation turned positive include the early phases of the Global Financial Crisis, the European Debt Crisis, the pandemic selloff, and last year's market correction as central banks hiked rates.” Bloomberg suggests some mysterious new correlations that can come about if the crisis deepens—but can’t name any.

Tidbit: Yesterday the connection between Silicon Valley Bank and Goldman Sachs got clearer. According to the NYT, “Moody’s privately warned Silicon Valley Bank in early March that it faced a possible downgrade.” The Moody’s news is new.

Silicon Valley hired Goldman for two functions in two separate Goldman departments, raising capital for Silicon and selling some of its debt. Critics complain about conflict of interest, including Sorkin, but must admit Goldman offered to withdraw from the selling-bonds part to maintain arm’s length--and Silicon refused.

Goldman couldn’t advise fixes fast enough, including finding anyone to offer capital, and in the meanwhile, bought $21.4 billion of assets from Silicon for a gain of over $100 million (according to DealBook), making a huge profit.

The NYT makes Goldman look crooked. Even the WSJ says Goldman “failed” to fix SVB’s problems—in the 10 days it had. We don’t fly any flags for Goldman but these are examples of the press trying to ramp up something scandalous.

We have been there and we say when there is a Chinese wall between departments in a bank, it’s a mile high. To accuse Goldman of impropriety is to misunderstand how banks work and how the bond market works. If you are dumping bonds, Goldman is probably your best bet. It was able to make a profit for itself because its expertise allows it to exploit demand/supply and even probably the bid-offer spread better than anyone else. A $100 million profit on $21.4 billion is not, actually, out of line. If we did the arithmetic right, it’s 0.467%. Not exactly retail. As for “failing” to foresee that the crisis would spread, did the WSJ not also fail to point it out? Goldman is expected to have a crystal ball.

Rocky’s Rule No. 4: Be careful what you read. Another case in point: The NYT reports Republicans are blaming SVB’s “wokeness” about diversity and environmentally and socially conscious investments. Since when are Treasuries “environmentally and socially conscious”? The writers points out “These claims are without merit. The bank’s collapse was due to financial missteps and a bank run.” SVB was no more woke than any other bank following the law.

Corollary: Be careful what you watch, too. By mistake we saw a bit of NewsMax. Even the once-splendid Greta is putting it out that the depositor bailout will come from the taxpayer.

Hay from Straw Dept: Is it true that 15 banks failed during the Trump Administration? “According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Commission (FDIC), there were indeed 15 bank failures during Trump's presidency: four in 2020, four in 2019 and seven in 2017. Additionally, Harvest Community Bank, which was located in New Jersey, closed on Jan. 13, 2017, a week before Trump took office.”

This doesn’t pass the “So What?” test. As Snopes writes, “Attributing bank failures solely to whichever political party is in power omits nuances concerning why the banks failed in the first place… “

