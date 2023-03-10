Share:

Next week, an eagerly-awaited meeting of the ECB's Governing Council is scheduled. The body will not only decide on the key interest rates, but also on the further course of action to be communicated to the markets. The new inflation and GDP forecasts of the ECB economists for the coming years will be essential for this.

As far as the interest rate decision on Thursday is concerned, there is little doubt about the outcome. A 50 basis point (bp) hike is in line with the clear indications given by the Governing Council at the early February meeting, and the economic data since then has not contradicted this ‘intention’ of the Governing Council. More exciting will be what outlook the Governing Council will give for the way forward. At the December meeting, a series of 50bp steps was envisaged, and in February, a reassessment of the situation at the March meeting, precisely on the basis of the new forecasts of the ECB economists.

It is almost certain that these inflation forecasts for 2024 will be lowered significantly and probably slightly for 2025. The reason is that a much lower gas price will be assumed. In the last forecasts in December, a gas price of EUR 124/MWh for 2023 and EUR 98/MWh for 2024 was expected. For the new forecasts, a price about half as high will now be used. It remains to be seen which other assumptions will be changed. All in all, however, anything other than a noticeable lowering of the inflation forecast for 2024 would be a surprise. The forecast thus brings the ECB closer to its inflation target of 2% in the medium term, which is the crucial period. This will thus be an argument for slower rate hikes after the March meeting.

At the same time, however, the recently published data for February showed an acceleration in inflation in some segments. The categories affected were food and services. After several months of stabilization in monthly inflation, the latest data was thus a setback overall, showing that the turnaround has not yet been achieved. This will support those forces in the ECB Governing Council that are calling for rapid and strong interest rate hikes.

Overall, the data will thus provide anything but clear guidance for further monetary policy, which will not make decision-making within the already polarized Governing Council easy. For us, the most likely outcome is that the door will be opened verbally for future rate hikes of 25bp, but without taking another 50bp hike out of the running. Clear indications of 25bp rate hikes in return for several future rate hikes would also be a variant on which the ECB Governing Council could agree.

After the 50bp rate hike next week, we expect two more 25bp steps in May and June. This forecast is uncertain, as the data so far does not show a sustainable trend of weakening core inflation. Core inflation excludes food and energy and is an important indicator of the underlying inflation trend for the ECB. Without signs of weakening core inflation, the ECB is unlikely to end interest rate hikes. However, in our view, the environment, which will consist of a weak economy and falling energy prices, suggests that there will be a weakening of core inflation before the middle of the year. This means that the Governing Council should leave key rates unchanged from July.

EZ – Higher inflation forecast

This week, we raised our inflation forecast for the Eurozone slightly to 5.7% for 2023 (previously 5.6%) and somewhat more to 2.7% for 2024 (previously 2.3%). The development of food prices and core inflation is the main reason for this increased forecast. Contrary to our expectations, food prices gained further momentum in February to 15% y/y, despite world market prices for agricultural commodities having been falling or stable for some time. We therefore assume that it will take a little longer for this dampening effect to be reflected in falling food price dynamics.

Core inflation also continued to rise in February (mainly from the services segment) to 5.6% y/y. We now expect core inflation to continue to rise slightly in the next two months. Only then should the situation gradually ease. Since the pressure on core inflation is currently coming from economic sectors that can be described as discretionary (e.g. tourism, leisure & culture), we continue to expect falling rates of core inflation in the medium term.

