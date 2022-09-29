The latest mini-budget from the UK sent gilt markets into a sharp fall and the GBP had its own mini crash. Why should fiscal stimulus be seen as so negative for the UK? The bottom line was that investors feared that the huge stimulus package would only end up fuelling inflation and actually making the eventual pullback in the UK economy worse. Rising debt levels to fuel an economy struggling with inflation was ultimately seen as a very poor fiscal decision.
What can the BoE do?
The expectations are that the Bank of England will now need to hike interest rates more aggressively. STIR market pricing shows a terminal rate just shy of 6%. This is up from 4.63% only a week ago. 125 bps of rate hikes are now expected for the November meeting.
What else can the BoE do? Nothing can be the best policy.
The BoE can use some of its FX reserves to buy the GBP if there is more of a disorderly move in the GBP or the gilt market. Aside from that the Bank of England’s response to the flash crash early on September 26 is probably the best blueprint. Just wait. The BoE pushed the market to wait on Monday 26th September to the next monetary policy meeting. BoE’s Chief Economist Pill did the same on Tuesday 27 September when he addressed markets.
So, in balance, the less the BoE does now the better. A great deal of the GBP’s weakness is due to USD strength, so any weakness in the USD over the coming weeks could end up helping the BoE’s cause. Also, by keeping market actions to expected times it should, at this stage, keep the BoE’s credibility that it can handle the GBP even if the Gov’t fiscal policy is potentially inflation-inducing.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red near 0.9650 ahead of key data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure following Wednesday's rebound and declined to the 0.9650 area early Thursday. Markets remain cautious ahead of the key German inflation and US second-quarter Gross Domestic Product data.
GBP/USD turns sideways around 1.0800, focus shifts to US/UK GDP data
GBP/USD is expected to resume its upside journey after concluding its correction to near 1.0800. To revive UK’s financial stability, the BOE announced a bond-buying program worth GBP 65 billion. Does BOE really not have the stomach to fight inflation while simultaneously keeping financial stability?
Gold sees cushion around $1,650 after a corrective move, US GDP buzz
Gold price is experiencing a healthy correction in the Tokyo session after witnessing a bumper rally. The precious metal is expected to find significant bids around the immediate cushion of $1,650.00 as the downside bias is not backed by momentum.
XRP: A checklist for the next rally
XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.
Economic catastrophe likely for US and Europe?
We need to get back on our toes’ as we approach volatile levels in currencies. Individual central banks, governments, and some form of joint statement suggesting currencies need to stabilise is approaching.