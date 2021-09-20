What will move the markets on September 20-24

Last week we saw unexpectedly positive US retail sales data, that have sent the Dollar to the sky in lots of currency pairs. Also, gold is now under pressure because of seeming economic recovery. But there is more to come for these assets. Next week will bring us tons of fascinating data to trade on. Quadruple witching is gone and now there are no reasons for the market to hinder. From banks statements and economic data to gas storage reading and Fed’s Powell speech – get ready for active trading.
Trade ideas
Forex
Canadians will go to the polls on Monday, September 20, to elect their new government. If the Liberal party wins, Canada will meet tightening of monetary policy and rate rise next year, which is positive for CAD. In contrast, the Canadian dollar could take a hit if the Conservative party wins, as the probability of spending cuts down the road would be much higher. Tuesday will bring us Bank of Australia’s monetary policy meeting minutes, with vital information about economic conditions and interest rates plans. There will be FOMC economic projections and Federal funds rate on Wednesday. Though we are sure the rate will remain at the same level, we heard nothing about tapering since Jackson Hole. Thursday will be the most eventful with Swiss National Bank Policy Assessment, German Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI, and British Monetary Policy Summary. So many different events can’t help but affect all major currency pairs. And last on our list is Fridays’ speech of Fed Chair J. Powell, who may talk about the economic stimulus program.
Stocks
Apple had quite a boring event last week, and the price has reacted accordingly. Now the company has all chances to plunge even more to $145 and $140 levels. S&P 500 is looking bad in anticipation on further Fed’s statements, but HK 50 index as trying to recover from Chinas regulatory pressure. Recently China has given $14 billion to banks trying to support the economy. Because of that we can expect bullish movements in Chinese stocks.
Oil
Two main events will occur: Crude Oil Inventories reading on Wednesday and US Natural Gas Storage report on Thursday, both might impact the market strong. Last week we saw a sharp decrease in Crude Oil Inventories that lead to XBR/USD and XTI/USD rapid growth. The same can happen with XNG/USD, watch the market closely.
Risk warning
The following information is not investment advice. Remember that trading is risky. Manage your funds carefully and remember that you can use Take Profit and Stop Loss orders to maximize your gains and limit your losses.
This post is written and submitted by FBS Markets for informational purposes only. In no way shall it be interpreted or construed to create any warranties of any kind, including an offer to buy or sell any currencies or other instruments. The views and ideas shared in this post are deemed reliable and based on the most up-to-date and trustworthy sources. However, the company does not take any responsibility for accuracy and completeness of the information, and the views expressed in the post may be subject to change without prior notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.17 on Evergrande crisis
EUR/USD is extending its losses, falling toward 1.17. The safe-haven dollar is in demand as the crisis around China's Evergrande deepens and a global slowdown is feared. Tensions toward the Fed decision and also Germany's elections are taking their toll too.
GBP/USD tumbles under 1.37, succumbing to dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.37, suffering from robust dollar demand. The financial woes of China's Evergrande threaten a drop in global demand. Soaring energy prices are also weighing on sentiment. The Fed and the BOE are eyed later this week.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below $1761
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from six-week lows of $1742 amid a retreat in the US Treasury yields, as the risk-off mood remains at full steam.
Four reasons why XRP price will crash to $0.65
XRP price set up a swing high on August 15 and breached this local top to create a new one on September 6. However, the second attempt failed as the market experienced massive selling pressure the next day.
Canadian Federal Elections: Not a very crucial vote
Markets are taking a hands-off approach to Monday’s Canadian Federal election between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals and Erin O'Toole's Conservatives.