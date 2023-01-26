The S&P 500 is still vulnerable to an earnings contraction (relative to expectations). Sell-side projections suggest 2023 S&P earnings will be 4% higher than last year. Some leading economic indicators imply that earnings may be lower this year than last year. But if so, disinflation and a further decline in 10yr yields could provide (at least partially) offsetting P/E multiple support. Crosscurrents may lead to a sideways “time correction” in the market, albeit with the potential for downside volatility along the way. The late 1940s analog remains relevant.
Recession risk continues to be elevated and many classic warning signs remain on the checklist. But one interesting dynamic now that speaks to the chance of a soft-landing is the fiscal policy picture/path. Fiscal stimulus is at a level inconsistent with past recessions (with the exception of the exogenous shock/lockdown of 2020). Also, rate of change in fiscal stimulus went from a headwind to a tailwind in Q3 2022. The level and direction of fiscal policy should partially offset ongoing monetary policy tightening.
Additionally, budget deficits are an important driver of aggregate household savings (a frequent topic of discussion in the markets these days, with many analysts assuming household savings will continue to dwindle–I think that's inaccurate based on the fiscal path). Historically, fiscal stimulus increases through automatic stabilizers (e.g., an increase in the unemployment rate) or in response to a recession; neither is the case currently.
One hypothesis to consider: we may be in a rolling slowdown where categories of macroeconomic activity (income, spending, production, and employment) go through mild, temporary contractions but with an asynchronous cadence that lacks the self-reinforcing depth, diffusion, and duration of a true recession. The China reopening, early signs of upturn in Europe, US fiscal stimulus, disinflation, and the tight labor market could all play a roll in that outcome. A Fed pause (which looks increasingly likely), combined with a soft(ish)-landing, would be a positive development for the market outlook.
Also, recession-bear-markets typically have shorter lags between the start of the bear market and the start of the associated recession. There is still no strong evidence of the US economy being in a recession as of December 2022, a full year after the previous all-time high in the market. That’s pushing the limits of historical time lags. The longer the ongoing expansion lasts, the more likely it turns out to be a mid-cycle slowdown.
Right now, the economic outlook is particularly uncertain and data-dependent. Even if the US economy avoids an official recession in 2023, an earnings contraction is still on the table (earnings recessions are more common that economic recessions). Big picture, I still slightly lean towards the idea that we are in an ongoing secular bull market, which would suggest that any new market lows wouldn’t be too much lower than the 2022 lows. In short, risk remains skewed to the downside in the near-term, but increasingly looks balanced to positive over the medium-term.
Remarkably, unprofitable tech (as proxied by the IPO index) peaked almost a full two years ago (Feb 12th, 2021). The dotcom bust from 2000-2002 took just over two and a half years. Going by that reference point, there still may be a bit more to go both in terms of both price and time, but I would think we’re in the 7th or 8th inning there.
As always, the outlook remains data dependent and everyone needs to put probability and reward-to-risk assessments in the context of their strategy, process, and time horizon.
The Merk Hard Currency Fund is a no-load mutual fund that invests in a basket of hard currencies from countries with strong monetary policies assembled to protect against the depreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to other currencies. The Fund may serve as a valuable diversification component as it seeks to protect against a decline in the dollar while potentially mitigating stock market, credit and interest riskswith the ease of investing in a mutual fund. The Fund may be appropriate for you if you are pursuing a long-term goal with a hard currency component to your portfolio; are willing to tolerate the risks associated with investments in foreign currencies; or are looking for a way to potentially mitigate downside risk in or profit from a secular bear market. For more information on the Fund and to download a prospectus, please visit www.merkfund.com. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the Merk Hard Currency Fund carefully before investing. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.merkfund.com or calling 866-MERK FUND. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. The Fund primarily invests in foreign currencies and as such, changes in currency exchange rates will affect the value of what the Fund owns and the price of the Funds shares. Investing in foreign instruments bears a greater risk than investing in domestic instruments for reasons such as volatility of currency exchange rates and, in some cases, limited geographic focus, political and economic instability, and relatively illiquid markets. The Fund is subject to interest rate risk which is the risk that debt securities in the Funds portfolio will decline in value because of increases in market interest rates. As a non-diversified fund, the Fund will be subject to more investment risk and potential for volatility than a diversified fund because its portfolio may, at times, focus on a limited number of issuers. The Fund may also invest in derivative securities which can be volatile and involve various types and degrees of risk. For a more complete discussion of these and other Fund risks please refer to the Funds prospectus. The views in this article were those of Axel Merk as of the newsletter's publication date and may not reflect his views at any time thereafter. These views and opinions should not be construed as investment advice nor considered as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any securities mentioned herein. Mr. Merk is the founder and president of Merk Investments LLC and is the portfolio manager for the Merk Hard Currency Fund. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD doprs below 1.0900 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0900 during the American trading hours on Thursday. The upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US seem to be helping the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2400
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2350 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The renewed US Dollar strength amid mixed risk mood and strong US data makes it difficult for the pair to build on Wednesday's gains.
Gold falls below $1,930 as US yields stretch higher
Gold price turned south and declined below $1,930 on Thursday. Following the better-than-expected GDP and Durable Goods Orders data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 3.5%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
ChainlinkPrice: LINK at risk of dropping 10% under inflated tail risk pressures
Chainlink (LINK) price action has been able to trade firmly higher in the beginning weeks of this year as quite a lot of tail risks from 2022 were moved a bit to the background.
NIO shares jump 5% in premarket on Tesla earnings coattails
Nio (NIO) stock has advanced 5.3% in Thursday's premarket due to Tesla (TSLA), the king of the electric vehicle industry, unveiling results of a bullish fourth quarter late Wednedsay.