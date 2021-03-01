This week in CEE

This week, 4Q20 GDP data will be published for Czechia, Hungary, Slovakia and Serbia. We expect confirmation of growth rates at the level of flash estimates published earlier, while the structure should reveal the main reason behind the better than expected result, likely net exports. In the case of the Czech Republic, the Statistical Office may also revise historical time-series. Today in the morning, March PMIs will be published for Czechia, Hungary and Poland, and they are likely to follow the very strong readings from Germany. Growth of retail sales in January is seen as negative in Hungary and Slovakia. Poland’s central bank will hold its MPC meeting on Wednesday; no change in rates is expected. However, after surprisingly high inflation in January (which is likely to continue to rise further) and a sudden increase of yields on major markets, the central bank will need to verbally respond to questions related to increasing inflation risks and normalization of monetary policy.

In the week ending February 20, the CEE Recovery Index improved visibly and returned to a level last observed at the end of September, reflecting the easing of measures in some CEE countries. Mobility went up across all categories, with the most visible improvement in mobility to grocery stores. Moreover, electricity consumption and air pollution increased as well. The improvement of the CEE Recovery Index is in line with recent Economic Sentiment data for February, which showed a visible increase in all CEE countries except for Hungary and Slovakia. For all economies except Slovakia, both indicators are above the 4Q20 level, suggesting potential further improvement of economic conditions in the first quarter.

FX market developments

CEE currencies weakened substantially last week, affected by global factors. The EURCZK crossed the 26.0 margin and went above it in the second half of the week. Despite recent weakening, we continue to see the EURCZK at 25.9 by the end of the first quarter, supported by fundamentals. The Hungarian forint depreciated as well and was traded above 360 vs. the EUR in the second half of the week. Although the Hungarian central bank kept rates unchanged at last week’s meeting, we think that, in the case of stronger depreciation of the currency, the central bank could react via the one-week deposit rate, as inflation risks are elevated. The Polish zloty followed other EMEA currencies and was traded on the weaker side of 4.50 vs. the EUR. Separately, we continue to think that FX market developments along with inflation will remain the key monetary policy driver for the National Bank of Romania.

Bond market developments

The sudden increase of yields on major markets had a strongly negative impact on the performance of CEE bond markets last week. 10Y yields on LCY bonds increased about 20-30bp in Hungary, Poland and Romania and about +15bp in the Czech Republic. Spreads on 10Y Eurobonds for lower-rated countries, such as Croatia and Romania, widened about 15bp w/w. The ECB tried to calm down the bond markets by saying that they will monitor the development and fine-tune their asset purchase operations if needed. Croatia managed to tap the international bond market and sold EUR 2bn in 12Y and 20Y papers last week, fully meeting this year’s Eurobond issuance target and 75% of overall bond issuance. Serbia also borrowed EUR 1bn via 12Y paper last week, which should help to extend the debt duration. Croatia and Hungary plan to sell T-bills this week, while the Czech Republic and Romania will re-open their CZGB 2027, 2031, 2036 and ROMGB 2023 issues, respectively.

In case you missed

CEE: Low inflation at start of year in Serbia. Deflation continues in Croatia and Slovenia.

HR: 4Q20 GDP landed at -7.0% y/y. FY20 GDP drop at -8.5%.

SI: 4Q20 GDP arrived at -4.5% y/y. FY20 GDP growth at -5.5%.

PL: 4Q20 GDP growth confirmed at -2.8% y/y.

RS: Industry maintained positive footprint in January, while retail surprised to upside.

RO: Business confidence improved in February.

HU: Central bank kept policy rate unchanged and reiterated cautiousness.

