Last week’s price action was all about the US payrolls report, which turned out to be a massive miss. The S&P 500 fell, but later climbed back to almost unchanged on thin pre-holiday volume, while 10-year Treasury yields ended the week barely higher than where they started. If bonds know best, perhaps investors should shrug off this data point. It is worth noting that even Brent and WTI crude ended the week flat as well.
Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, has repeatedly stressed the Fed’s focus on monetary policy transmission reaching far and wide into the labour market, and substantial further progress has been reached for the US jobs picture. Given the sharp rise in unemployment in the latest report and the lack of new jobs in the leisure and hospitality industries, there is increasing potential for tapering to be delayed. However, we expect that it will be no later than December.
Furthermore, no jobs were created in the leisure and hospitality sectors, which are the areas buffeted by the Covid-19 pandemic, based on the report. However, it bolsters the FOMC dovish view that while the jobs picture has improved, it has not improved equally. Considering the current Fed talking points, the possibility of a September taper might be eliminated. A Q4 taper should still be happening but we should watch how the Fed talks about transmission inequality after this report.
This week, the market’s focus shifts from US to global, as central banks from around the world reveal their rate decisions. Bank of Korea has already raised rates in the face of the spreading Delta variant, and several other central banks are considering cutting monetary support. The key is ECB, where policy makers are actively debating when to shift away from crisis mode.
While there has been some confusion about the direction of rates after the payrolls data, there’s no question on how to trade the dollar. The greenback is tracking actual inflation. The inverse 30-day correlation between the Commodity Index, which is flirting with a six-year high, and the dollar index is at 73%, the strongest since 2015.
August employment data showed wages rising an average of 0.5% per month over the last five months, which may be a sign that the Fed is moving further behind the curve, historically a bad omen for greenback bulls. Moreover, lower jobs growth and robust inflation impetus from average hourly earnings.
Gold is now testing the July highs and if it breaks through, there could be some momentum, pushing the dollar lower.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is pressured towards 1.1850 after the downbeat Eurozone Sentix data. The US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1819 and $1814 as NFP effect fades
Gold price is consolidating its retreat from two-month highs of $1834, as the bulls continue to remain hopeful, despite the impressive US dollar rebound and the risk-on market mood.
Analysts affirm Bitcoin bull market resumes, targeting $200,000
Analyst on crypto Twitter predicts $200,000 as the current BTC cycle top. Bitcoin open interest is on the rise, indicating upside in the ongoing price rally.
Lucid Group Inc continues to climb as investors shrug off PIPE sell off
NASDAQ:LCID investors have certainly bought the recent dip as the stock has now powered higher in two straight sessions heading into the long weekend.