Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.0600 ahead of inflation data
EUR/USD preserved its recovery momentum and climbed toward 1.0600 in the European morning on Friday. Eurozone HICP inflation data for September and August PCE Price Index from the US will be watched closely on the last trading day of the third quarter.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2250 as USD correction continues
GBP/USD managed to build on Thursday's recovery gains and advanced toward 1.2250 on Friday. The data from the UK confirmed that the real GDP expanded 0.2% on a quarterly basis in Q2. Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature August PCE inflation report.
Gold recovers modestly, trades near $1,870
Following a sharp four-day decline, Gold price started to edge higher toward $1,870 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays relatively quiet below 4.6%, limiting XAU/USD's volatility ahead of key US inflation data.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high
Polkadot price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.
Can the Bank of Japan stop the fall of the Yen?
The Japanese yen continues to exhibit weakness against various currencies, as the strengthening dollar has propelled the USD/JPY rate to approach historical highs, notably nearing the 151.7 mark. Prominent figures within the Japanese government and the Central Bank have consistently expressed concerns about the yen's current volatility.