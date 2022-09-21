On Thursday, the Bank of England meets and a 50bps rate hike is fully priced in. A 75bps rate hike is seen by short-term interest rate markets as having an 80% chance. The key aspect of this meeting is going to be what the BoE signals about the growth outlook and what happens to quantitative tightening. So, here is a broad outline of what to look for and the tradable shifts that may occur.
Inflation peak
In the last BoE meeting inflation was expected to peak by 13.5% in October. However, that was before Liz Truss’s £100 billion emergency energy package was announced. With energy price hikes being absorbed by the UK packages that should allow inflation to peak underneath the 13.5% target.
Behind the curve?
Due to the lag between hiking interest rates and cooling demand the BoE, like other central banks, is having to rapidly hike rates as it finds itself behind the curve. In other words, it is quickly trying to hike rates to try and cool inflation as quickly as possible. Now the extent to which the BoE feels this will impact whether the BoE hike by 50 bps or 75bps. A larger 75bps hike will signal the BoE is getting tough on inflation.
Quantitative tightening
The BoE is planning on starting QT, but a question remains as to whether this is a good time to start QT just as Liz Truss has announced a huge emergency energy program. The plan is for the BoE to sell about £40 billion of gilts in the first 12 months, but whether it does so or not is in doubt.
The terminal rate
The implied interest rate curve sees the BoE hiking interest rates to 4.5% in the summer of next year. Interest rates are currently at 1.75%, so there are plenty more hikes expected. One key question going forward is going to be when will the BoE signal a pause. Will it confirm a 4.50% terminal rate or push back against it?
The trade
There are a lot of moving parts here but here is a rough outline to work with.
-
Hike by 50bps, confirm higher rates than 4.50%, start QT= GBP bullish.
-
Hike by 75bps, confirm higher rates than 4.50%, start QT = GBP bullish.
-
Hike 50bps, push back 4.50% terminal rate, postpone QT = GBP bearish.
A word of caution. This is a tricky decision as there is a chance here that the BoE spooks markets by being too aggressive as growth slows. If the market sees this as the case then the GBP could still sell off even on a 75 bps rate hike. If the market sees the BoE as bringing the UK into a stagflationary environment watch for GBP selling. So, in particular with this meeting, the GBP outlook on the above scenarios is the likely reaction, but the markets can always surprise – so manage risk carefully and be prepared.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).