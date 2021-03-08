- Overview of market sentiment at EU open & look at the charts (00:00).
- Update on WTI crude after Houthi forces attack Saudi oil facilities (9:56).
- US Senate approve the $1.9trl stimulus plan (13:29).
- ECB meeting preview and what to expect on PEPP announcement (14:57).
- Update on COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates (19:11).
- Key events on the calendar for this week (23:19).
