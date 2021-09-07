Broad market futures are a bit shaky this morning after an abbreviated trading session which saw overseas markets largely higher on Mondays’ trading. US futures opened on Labor Day Monday at 6 pm after an abbreviated session from the customary Sunday open into 1 pm on Monday and the price action there usually gets netted into the first regular session [todays’] premarket and that is what we are currently witnessing in the price movement. The overnight low dropped however, to a measurable point of reference of 4523.75 where 4520 area has offered support in the past few sideways trading sessions. There are no events in the Economic Calendar for today after the Bank holiday on Monday and as is customary after a holiday, the USD is attempting a bid this morning. In overseas data releases, China’s exports unexpectedly jumped in August. Economists had been bracing for a slowdown in shipments after an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the nation closed coastal ports and created new bottlenecks for shippers during the peak late-summer season. What is more interesting to report today is that in Cryptocurrency news, the tiny and impoverished Central American nation of El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender on Tuesday, allowing Salvadorans to use the cryptocurrency to buy a cup of coffee, get a haircut or even pay taxes and home loans.

Possible scenarios and thoughts for intraday trade positioning:

Now that we are past the August jobs report, we have the all-important FOMC to look forward to in the third week of September. Mark your calendar for Wednesday September 22 nd 2 pm as we are sure it will bring in some interesting price action.

Valuation continues to remain unblemished. If we see the makings of a tilt towards selling, the 4510 area and below there 4480 to offer support to this bull market.

Long trade ideas stem from about 4525~4531 in a 6-point range with a very conservative stop at 4511. It is difficult to put ones arms around more accuracy with the entry suggestions following a futures holiday abbreviated trading session. Watch for some initial resistance at 4541 and if that holds, and if you happen to already be long from the premarket, take profits at 4541 and attempt shorts.

Shorts may find some success off the open today and price range for ideal short positioning is between 4541 and 4538.75 using a very tight stop at 4544 and using the lower end of the “Long trade idea” entry range of 4525 as a potential profit target.

The futures markets appear to be in balance despite the overnight range of about 24-odd points.

Key Levels to factor for the intraday price movement.

TPO mapping