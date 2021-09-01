What to expect in markets today: US ADP, ISM and OPEC+ meeting [Video]

- Headlines in play for markets today (00:00).
- AmplifyME platform launch coming in 13 days (1:22).
- Review of market sentiment at the EU open (2:07).
- Lower close on Wall Street but August marks another month of gains (4:30).
- Divergence between Asia-Pac and world equity performance (6:20).
- China factory activity contracted in August (8:50).
- BoJ deputy governor hints at the possible downgrade of economic view (11:54).
- Statistics on US equity performance in the month of September (13:28).
- ECB starts to make some hawkish noises (17:46).
- Main economic data to watch out for today US ADP & ISM (19:40).
- OPEC+ meeting preview (20:54).
