- Overview of Wall Street close and Asia-Pac trade (00:00).
- Technical review of S&P 500, DXY, EUR, GBP, WTI crude & gold charts (00:50).
- US CDC change rules to no face masks if vaccinated (8:56).
- UK Indian variant causing "anxiety" for the UK government (10:48).
- Tesla shares remain sharply lower on the week (14:43).
- Main calendar events today with focus on US Retail Sales (17:22).
EUR/USD hovers around 1.21 ahead of critical US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is edging higher, trading above 1.21 as the market mood improves. US Retail Sales and also Consumer Sentiment figures are set to show an ongoing recovery in the US. The Mid-East conflict and virus headlines are also eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.4050 despite virus variant fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening.
XAU/USD looks to recapture $1840 ahead of US Retail data
Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support.
SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover
SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.