- Main headlines in play (00:00).
- Russia and Ukraine conflict escalates (1:16).
- Bank of England expands emergency support for UK bond market (2:10).
- What to expect from US earnings season (3:31).
- Global chip stocks fall as the US expands export curbs (5:57).
- Main events happening in global markets this week (7:00).
- US CPI preview (8:15).
