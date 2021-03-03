What to expect from UK budget today from Chancellor Rishi Sunak [Video]

Market sentiment at the European open (00:00).
Chinese services sector grew at slowest pace in 10-months (5:39).
Fed's Brainard and Daly reiterate Fed accommodative stance (7:13).
US will have enough jabs to vaccinate all adults by end of May (9:09).
US stimulus risks turbulent landing in the Senate (10:11).
API inventories reflect US cold freeze with focus on OPEC (11:50).
What to expect from the UK Budget announcement (14:09).
Main calendar events for the session ahead - US ADP/ISM (18:19).
