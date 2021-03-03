What to expect from UK budget today from Chancellor Rishi Sunak [Video]

Market sentiment at the European open (00:00).

Chinese services sector grew at slowest pace in 10-months (5:39).

Fed's Brainard and Daly reiterate Fed accommodative stance (7:13).

US will have enough jabs to vaccinate all adults by end of May (9:09).

US stimulus risks turbulent landing in the Senate (10:11).

API inventories reflect US cold freeze with focus on OPEC (11:50).

What to expect from the UK Budget announcement (14:09).

Main calendar events for the session ahead - US ADP/ISM (18:19).



